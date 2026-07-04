Nato summit to affirm ‘ironclad’ commitment’ on collective defence

BRUSSELS: Nato leaders, including US President Donald Trump, are set to affirm an “ironclad commitment” to collective defence under the alliance’s Article 5 pact at a summit in Ankara next week, according to a text approved by ambassadors on Friday.

Nato members are also set to pledge 70 billion ($80bn) in military assistance to Ukraine for this year and “at least equivalent levels” of support next year, according to the declaration, which still needs final approval from the leaders at the summit.

“We ... have gathered in Ankara to reaffirm our ironclad commitment to our collective defence under Article 5 of the Washington Treaty and to the transatlantic bond. An attack on one is an attack on all,” says the declaration for the summit, which takes place on July 7 and 8. Trump has frequently railed against Nato and its members, accusing them of not spending enough on defence and relying on the United States to protect Europe.

After clashing with European leaders over the war against Iran, Trump cast doubt on the US commitment to Nato’s mutual defence pact and even said he was considering quitting the alliance.

Trump has often said he is considering quitting the alliance, but diplomats say US is willing to work with others, for now

But the text, approved by the ambassadors of all Nato’s 32 members, including the United States, suggests the US president is willing to set aside those ideas, at least for now.

The declaration says Russia poses “a long-term threat” to “Euro-Atlantic security and stability” and says Nato’s European members and Canada are delivering on their commitment at last year’s summit in The Hague to increase defence spending.

“We are building the future: a stronger Europe in a stronger Nato,” the text says. “European allies and Canada, working with the United States, are assuming greater responsibility for the alliance’s defence.”

The text also states “allies reiterate that Iran must never have a nuclear weapon and call on Iran to fully respect freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz”.

Trump’s gripe with Europe

President Trump has repeatedly lashed out at European allies over their response to the war in Iran, as several countries restricted the use of bases for US forces.

Trump also insists he wants Europe to take the lead role for its own defense, and Washington has already moved to scale back commitments.

The president’s Truth Social post on Thursday included a chart displaying the amount of Nato spending, with the United States investing vastly more than a few other member states depicted.

Trump said on Thursday it is “ridiculous” for the United States to continue its “one-sided” relationship with Nato.

Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform: “They were not there for us!!!” and Washington’s relationship with Nato “is not reciprocal”.

Under pressure from Trump, Nato leaders had agreed at a gathering last year to boost defence-related spending to five per cent of GDP by 2035.

Published in Dawn, July 4th, 2026