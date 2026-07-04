W. Sahara fair urges Nolan boycott over disputed region scenes

TUNIS: The Sahara International Film Festi­val called on Friday for a boycott of Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film The Odyssey over scenes shot in the disputed territory of Western Sahara.

The mineral-rich former Spanish colony has been largely controlled by Morocco since 1975, but is considered a non-self-governing territory by the United Nations.

Morocco has long been in conflict with the Algerian-backed Polisario Front, which seeks independence for the Sahrawi people.

“When Christopher Nolan steps on the red carpet on his way to the premiere’s screening, he will also be stepping on international law, specifically the right of the Sahrawi people to their territory and resources, which are being illegally exploited by Morocco,” the festival, also known as FiSahara, said in a statement.

The epic fantasy, scheduled for release this month in the United States, was partially filmed in the peninsula of Dakhla in the disputed territory, with a cast including Zendaya and Matt Damon.

“FiSahara is calling for a general boycott by the public after Christopher Nolan chose the city of Dakhla, in Morocco-occupied Western Sahara, as one of its locations,” it said.

FiSahara, which takes place in Sahrawi refugee camps in Algeria, had pressured Nolan last year to drop the scenes filmed in the territory.

Published in Dawn, July 4th, 2026