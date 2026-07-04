E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Zuma under fire after meeting graft-accused Gupta in India

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JOHANNESBURG: The South African government harshly criticised ex-president Jacob Zuma on Friday for meeting one of the Gupta brothers accused of siphoning off millions of dollars worth of state assets.

In a video shared on social media after last month’s meeting in India, 84-year-old Zuma also suggested he would stand for re-election after being forced out of office in 2018 under a cloud of corruption allegations.

It is “very disturbing that a former state president openly and unapologetically shows the middle finger to South Africans who have lost a lot of money through the Gupta brothers’ shenanigans,” minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said.

Zuma “continues to show a middle finger and claim that he wants to run this country again”, she said at a media briefing.

The three Indian-born Gupta brothers built a sprawling business empire in South Africa, but fled after a judicial commission started investigating in 2018 allegations that they were involved in massive fraud known as “state capture” under Zuma’s watch.

In a photograph shared online, Zuma is with one of the brothers, Ajay, at a temple in the pilgrim city of Haridwar on the River Ganges.

Published in Dawn, July 4th, 2026

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