E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Dangerous heatwave hits peak along US east coast

AFP Published
Members of a high school band from Alabama receive water outside of Independence Hall after news that the Salute to Independence Semiquincentennial Parade has been canceled due to extreme heat on July 03, 2026, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. — AFP
Members of a high school band from Alabama receive water outside of Independence Hall after news that the Salute to Independence Semiquincentennial Parade has been canceled due to extreme heat on July 03, 2026, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. — AFP
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WASHINGTON: A brutal heatwave hit peak temperatures across the eastern United States on Friday, straining power grids, threatening World Cup matches and playing havoc with celebrations for America’s 250th independence anniversary.

With the heat index threatening to top 115F (46C), records could be broken in New York City, as extreme heat warnings blanketed the northeast and mid-Atlantic regions.

Combined with very humid air, the “feels like” temperature could reach 105F in Boston, 112F in Philadelphia, and 113F in Washington.

“Numerous daily temperature records are expected today and Indepen­dence Day, with some consecutive-day, monthly, and all-time records possible,” the Weather Service said. Hang Dang, a 76-year-old retiree, was not letting extreme temperatures deter her from attending celebrations in Washington for the 250th July Fourth anniversary.

“I came to the US in 1975 from Vietnam and... I was here for the bicentennial,” Dang told AFP, noting she drove 12 hours from Florida to attend festivities.

“I said I’ve got to get back for the 250th because I don’t think I’ll make it to the 300th!” she joked as a Marine Corps Osprey aircraft hovered nearby.

Impact on World Cup

Three World Cup matches were slated for Friday in the US, including in Miami where Argentina and Cape Verde face off at 6 pm. The stadium has no air conditioning and the heat index at kickoff was expected to hit 100F.

On Saturday, France and Paraguay will clash in Philadelphia where the heat index could reach 105F.

In response to concerns over heat, FIFA has introduced a mandatory “hydration break” in each half of every game at this World Cup , although it was not clear whether that would be adequate for matches taking place outdoors during the heat wave.

Published in Dawn, July 4th, 2026

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