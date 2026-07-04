760 tuition academies in Lahore get deadline for registration

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for School and Higher Education Rana Sikandar Hayat on Friday announced to ban 760 unregistered tuition academies operating in Lahore, giving them a deadline for registration.

He was visiting the site of the Baghbanpura incident to inspect the building where a roof collapse claimed the life of a child. He also visited the bereaved family to offer condolences and prayers.

During the visit, the education minister met the Suthra Punjab workers who carried out the initial rescue operation and announced certificates of appreciation in recognition of their efforts.

He said that an assistant education officer had inspected the academy in Kahna area 15 days before the incident and requested a building fitness certificate.

According to him, the building extension had been carried out without obtaining the required no objection certificate (NOC) and the academy had also failed to secure a mandatory fitness certificate.

The minister announced that action had been initiated against approximately 760 unregistered academies operating in Lahore. He said that all academies must obtain building fitness certificates and all other required approvals from the relevant departments before September. Institutions that fail to comply would not be permitted to operate.

The minister urged parents to enroll their children only in registered educational institutions that meet the prescribed safety requirements.

He added that the registration process for schools and academies would be streamlined. He encouraged members of the public to report unregistered educational institutions to the authorities concerned.

It’s worth mentioning that 14 children died and several others injured when the roof of a tuition academy collapsed at Kahna on June 30.

Published in Dawn, July 4th, 2026