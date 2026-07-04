E-Paper | July 08, 2026

SHO booked in Lahore for ‘unlawful’ entry to magistrate’s residence

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
This image shows the silhouette of a Punjab police official. — Photo courtesy Punjab police Facebook/File
This image shows the silhouette of a Punjab police official. — Photo courtesy Punjab police Facebook/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

LAHORE: The Defence C area station house officer (SHO) was booked on Friday for forcibly entering the official residence of the magistrate concerned in Dharampura for recording the statements of two foreigner women who were allegedly gang-raped by four suspects on Saturday.

The two foreigners were allegedly subjected to gang rape by the suspects, who had lured them to a house in C Block of the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on the pretext of a cryptocurrency business and abducted them.

As per police sources, following the gang-rape incident, which turned high-profile because of the intervention of a foreign embassy on behalf of one of the women, Defence C SHO Fariyad Ashraf reached the official residence of the magistrate concerned after office timings, for recording the foreigners’ mandatory statements under Section 164 of the CrPC.

The sources, quoting the FIR, said that the SHO allegedly forced entry into the magistrate’s residence, arguing that as the matter was urgent and high-profile, the statements needed to be recorded immediately.

As per the FIR, the SHO was accompanied by two armed policemen at the time of the incident, which further annoyed the magistrate.

The sources say that the magistrate complained about the SHO’s misconduct to the police high-ups, who after an inquiry, ordered the registration of a case against him for allegedly harassing a judicial officer.

The case was registered on the complaint of the caretaker of the judicial residences.

The complainant alleged that the intruders also threatened the staff with dire consequences.

The sources said that the SHO had also tried to force the judicial officer to talk to senior police officers on phone, but he refused, declaring the act unlawful.

Published in Dawn, July 4th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Hamas’s move
08 Jul, 2026

Hamas’s move

THE decision taken by Hamas to relinquish governance of Gaza appears to be designed to put the onus on the US and...
Terrorism threat
08 Jul, 2026

Terrorism threat

THE surge in terrorist violence in Balochistan highlights the renewed threat confronting Pakistan. The martyrdom of...
Football meddling
08 Jul, 2026

Football meddling

AFTER ending co-hosts America’s World Cup run in the last-16 stage, Belgium felt justice had been served. It was...
America at 250
07 Jul, 2026

America at 250

THOUGH America’s 250th independence anniversary observed on Saturday is a significant milestone, the celebrations...
Ravi encroachments
07 Jul, 2026

Ravi encroachments

SUPARCO’S satellite imagery reveals the rapid expansion of Lahore into the floodplains of the Ravi river, with the...
Misdirected justice
07 Jul, 2026

Misdirected justice

ACHILD will be tried in a court of law over January’s deadly Gul Plaza fire that claimed 72 lives, but not, it...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe