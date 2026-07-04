Regulatory model falls flat as LPG sells at double price in Punjab

LAHORE: The federal government has failed to ensure the implementation of the officially notified liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices, as consumers across Punjab continue to purchase the fuel at nearly double the rate fixed by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra), while authorities claimed to have taken action against widespread overcharging.

The Ogra reduced the consumer price of LPG by Rs67.33 per kilogram for July, fixing the official rate at Rs241.43 per kg from July 1. It also reduced the price of an 11.8kg domestic cylinder by Rs794.05 to Rs2,848.91 after a decline in international LPG prices.

However, LPG retailers and consumers in Lahore, Multan and Muzaffargarh suggest that the official reduction has not translated into market relief, with LPG being sold for between Rs480 and Rs550 per kg.

Muhammad Irfan, a resident of Alipur in Muzaffargarh district, alleged that retailers were charging Rs550 per kg despite the government’s notified price.

Enforcement teams claim to have acted against profiteers

“The shopkeepers refused to sell LPG at the official rate. Some even closed their shops when customers demanded gas at the government price,” he told Dawn.

He said complaints were lodged with the district administration in Alipur, but no action had been taken against the retailers.

Farooq Ahmad, a resident of Multan, said consumers were paying around Rs6,000 for an 11kg cylinder, more than double the official notified price for an 11.8kg cylinder.

In Lahore, consumer Usman Siddique questioned the role of the regulator, saying the prices notified by Ogra were not being implemented even in the provincial capital.

“Ogra issues an official price list showing LPG at around Rs241 per kg, but it is impossible to buy it at that rate. A day earlier, I had my LPG cylinder refilled in Lahore at Rs480 per kg,” he said.

“If the fuel at notified prices is not available anywhere in the market, then what is the regulatory authority doing? Most of its complaint numbers seem to be non-functional. The government should ensure that the prices it notifies are actually implemented instead of existing only on paper,” he added.

Retailers, however, blamed the supply chain for the inflated prices.

Sajid, an LPG retailer in Multan, said dealers themselves were purchasing LPG at rates far above the official price.

“I purchased 200kg of LPG last week at Rs480 per kg and am selling it at Rs550,” he said.He said he had not been able to sell the entire 200kg consignment in a week and, after paying transportation and other business expenses, earned only Rs500 to Rs1,000 a day on average.

Meanwhile, the Food Safety and Consumer Protection Department (FSCPD) and price control magistrates claimed to have carried out 70,339 inspections across Punjab on July 1, identifying 3,534 cases of overcharging and 313 violations involving the non-display of official price lists.

The department said enforcement teams imposed fines amounting to Rs3.794 million, registered six FIRs and arrested 161 violators. The inspections covered essential commodities, including roti, chicken, wheat flour, sugar, rice, pulses, ghee, eggs and vegetables.

Separately, the Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority (Pera) conducted 14,577 inspections, detecting 520 cases of overcharging. It imposed fines amounting to Rs2.625m, arrested 19 people and sealed 35 business premises.

FSCPD Secretary Dr Kiran Khursheed said the enforcement campaign had been launched to protect consumers and ensure that essential commodities were sold at fixed prices.However, consumers questioned why LPG retailers appeared to have escaped the enforcement drive despite openly charging prices far above those notified by the regulator.

They urged the federal regulator and district administrations to investigate the entire LPG supply chain and ensure that official prices are enforced on the ground rather than remaining confined to government notifications.

Published in Dawn, July 4th, 2026