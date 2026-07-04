CM for prison reforms across Punjab

LAHORE: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Friday directed authorities to transform prisons into genuine rehabilitation centres.

In a meeting on prison reforms, held under the chairmanship of the CM, a detailed review was given on the capacity crisis in prisons, the welfare of prisoners, security, health, education and ongoing measures for the promotion of skills of the prisoners.

In the meeting, the CM was briefed on the progress of the prison reforms and a comprehensive plan to solve the problem of overcrowding. Funds of Rs 1.3 billion were approved for the completion of Nankana Sahib Jail, while the target was set to complete the Nankana Sahib and Samundri jails by September this year. Construction of new jails in Chiniot and Murree and construction of 27 additional barracks was also in progress, the meeting was told.

The CM directed that free legal aid should be provided to the poor and deserving prisoners through a regular legal aid agency, regular inspection of prison hospitals should be ensured and 30 jail vans to transfer prisoners should be equipped with modern facilities including AC, washroom, cameras and better seats.

It was informed in the meeting that quality food, special diet plans, mental health facilities, hygiene kits, welfare stores and special nutrition programmes for mothers residing in prisons and children up to the age of six had been started. Modern women’s jails were also being established in Lahore, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi, the meeting was told.

According to the briefing, the prison administration was working successfully in 15 jails of Punjab, where prisoners were manufacturing various products and were also receiving technical training in mobile phones, computers, welding, motorcycle and tractor repair and other skills. Under the literacy programme, 4,141 prisoners were studying while several prisoners had passed matriculation, intermediate and graduation examinations.

The meeting was informed that the current capacity of Punjab’s jails was 39,000 prisoners, while there were currently 68 to 79,000 prisoners, of which 73 per cent were undertrial prisoners. The government had set a target of increasing the capacity of jails to 43,718 by 2027.

The CM directed the authorities to ensure quality beds, play areas, vocational training and regular education facilities for children living with incarcerated mothers. She also ordered the upgradation of juvenile prisons and approved the introduction of a modern remission management system for prisoners.

Addressing the meeting, the CM said she could relate to every aspect of prison administration because she had personally witnessed the conditions.

“I can relate to every aspect of the jail because I have seen everything myself,” she said, adding that the protection of prisoners’ basic human dignity and rights would be ensured at all costs.

Published in Dawn, July 4th, 2026