Girl’s body retrieved from Indus

MIANWALI: Rescue 1122 teams on Friday retrieved the body of one of the two girls who had drowned in the river Indus on Wednesday last.

As per Rescue 1122 spokesman, the body of Shumaila was retrieved from the river some eight kilometres downstream the Chashma Barrage.

Shamaila (18) and Hawa (16) had drowned in the river while their family, belonging to Kacha Gujrat village of Piplan tehsil, was picnicking there.

The spokesman said the operation was continuing to find the other girl.

Published in Dawn, July 4th, 2026