Two drown as bike falls into BRB canal

LAHORE: Two persons, including a 12-year-old boy, drowned after their motorcycle fell into the BRB Canal while crossing a bridge on Friday.

A Rescue 1122 spokesperson said that a team was dispatched to the area soon after an emergency call was received. The team launched a search and recovered the two bodies and the motorcycle from the canal.

He said that the victims were identified as Imran (30) and Ahsan (12).

The bodies were handed over to the police for further investigation, he added.

SHOT DEAD: A man was allegedly shot dead while another was injured by unidentified armed men at Begum Kot area in Sheikhpura here on Friday.

The incident took place at the Meraj Park and the deceased was identified as Liaqat (40), while the police shifted his body to the city morgue for autopsy.

As per the initial reports, unidentified motorcyclists had opened fire on the victim and fled the scene, while police teams had been dispatched to trace the suspects.

The injured person, Zawar Hussain, was taken to a local hospital where his condition was stated to be stable.

Published in Dawn, July 4th, 2026