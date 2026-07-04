E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Two held for torturing woman over dowry

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TOBA TEK SINGH: The Faisalabad women police arrested a man along with his father on Friday for allegedly torturing his wife and shaving her hair.

Women police ASI claimed in the FIR that victim Zohra of Prime Colony was often tortured for bringing less dowry by her in-laws. It further claimed that on Friday, her husband Ali Raza, his brother Muhammad Bilal and his wife Hira, and their father Ghaffar not only tortured her with iron rods but also shaved her hair.

Ali Raza and Ghaffar have been arrested.

Meanwhile, a man was arrested by the Faisalabad Garh Police for allegedly murdering his sister over demanding her inherited share in property in Chak 454 GB of Tandlianwala tehsil.

Police claimed that deceased Rani Bibi was axed to death by her husband Sattar and his two brothers. Police were also conducting raids to arrest others.

ELECTROCUTED: A woman was electrocuted in the Haq Bahoo Colony of Athara Hazari in Jhang district on Friday.

Rescue 1122 personnel said that deceased Pathani Mai (50) was cutting fodder on an electric fodder cutting machine when her hand touched a live electric wire and she died instantly.

ARRESTED: A union council naib qasid was arrested in Jhang for taking bribe on Friday.

Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Circle Officer Akhtar Saeed claimed that accused Javed had received Rs13,000 from a citizen for issuing a birth certificate of UC16.

A judicial magistrate leading the ACE team recovered marked currency notes from the custody of the accused.

UNCONSCIOUS: Religious scholar Allama Nasir Madni became unconscious during the Friday congregation in Jahanian of Khanewal tehsil on Friday.

He was delivering a speech at the Al Bashir Ahle Hadees mosque. DSP Malik Abdul Majeed, who was present there, immediately shifted him to the Multan Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC). Doctors gave him first aid and declared him fit after conducting tests.

Published in Dawn, July 4th, 2026

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