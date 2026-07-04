PU, Glasgow varsity announce joint research initiative

LAHORE: University of the Punjab (PU) and University of Glasgow have announced a new international research collaboration through the CIRCLE (Co-creating Inclusive Research Culture and Leadership Environments) project.

The initiative is supported by Glasgow Centre for International Development (GCID) Small Grants Fund, University of Glasgow.

The project aims to strengthen inclusive research cultures, promote research leadership, and enhance institutional learning through international collaboration. It will bring together researchers and academic leaders from both universities to exchange knowledge, share best practices, and explore innovative approaches for creating supportive and sustainable research environments.

The project is led by a joint project leadership team comprising Dr Kay Guccione, Head of Research Culture & Researcher Development, University of Glasgow; Zain ul Abidin, CIRCLE Project Co-Lead; Prof Dr Muhammad Ali, Vice Chancellor, University of the Punjab; and Prof Dr Savera Mujib Shami, Chairperson, Department of Digital Media, University of the Punjab. The team will provide strategic leadership, strengthen institutional collaboration, and oversee the successful implementation of the project.

CIRCLE represents a significant step in strengthening academic cooperation between the University of the Punjab and the University of Glasgow. Through collaborative activities, the project will contribute to advancing research culture, leadership development, institutional capacity building, and international knowledge exchange.

Published in Dawn, July 4th, 2026