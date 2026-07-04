US must ‘accept existing realities’ on trade, says Iran’s Ghalibaf

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said the United States must recognise that “realities have changed” following the Israeli-US war against Iran, during a meeting with Uzbekistan’s parliamentary speaker, reports Al Jazeera.

He said “conditions have improved compared to the past” and that post-war developments had forced Washington to accept “existing realities”.

“In such an environment, trade relations can be expanded further, and we hope that the groundwork for lifting sanctions will also be prepared,” he added.

Ghalibaf further said that with the joint management of the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz by Iran and Oman, and a reduction in “American mischief” in the region, better prospects would emerge for transit cooperation.