Araghchi, Egyptian FM discuss latest regional developments

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has held a phone call with his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty, in which the two discussed the latest regional developments, IRNA reports.

The pair also discussed “matters related to the negotiations between Iran and the United States, mediated by the Pakistani government,” the report said.

“Both sides also reviewed regional developments, including the continued provocative and illegal actions of the United States in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, as well as the ongoing crimes of the Zionist regime in occupied Palestine and Lebanon,” it added.