No discussions between Qatar and Iran over payment of funds to stop Iranian attacks, Qatari official says
There have been no discussions between Qatar and Iran over the payment of funds to stop Iranian attacks on Qatar, and any suggestions that such discussions took place are untrue, the Qatari foreign ministry spokesperson says, Reuters reports.
“There is a high level of coordination with Pakistan and the United States; our demands are being raised through these channels,” Majed Al-Ansari said in a media briefing.