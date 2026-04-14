Europe can push US to adhere to international law, Pezeshkian tells Macron

Iran’s President Pezeshkian has told his French counterpart that a “lack of goodwill” and “maximalist positions” from the US prevented the finalisation of an agreement during talks in Islamabad last week, Al Jazeera reports, citing the IRNA news agency.

Threats, pressure and military action will only exacerbate the US’s “self-made problems” in the region, he was also quoted as saying.

“Diplomacy is the preferred path to resolving disputes,” Pezeshkian told Macron in their joint phone call, adding that Europe can play a constructive role in encouraging the US to adhere to international law.