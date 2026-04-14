E-Paper | July 20, 2026

Italy urges push for peace talks, reopening of Hormuz strait

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Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has said it was important to press on with peace negotiations to end the war between the United States and Iran, also looking to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, AFP reports.

“It is necessary to continue working in order to advance peace negotiations, making every possible effort to stabilise the situation and reopen the (Hormuz) Strait, which is fundamental for us, not only for fuel supplies but also for fertilisers,” Meloni told reporters in the northern Italian city of Verona.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni speaks during a joint statement with President of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides, at Chigi Palace, in Rome, Italy on February 26, 2026. — Reuters/File
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni speaks during a joint statement with President of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides, at Chigi Palace, in Rome, Italy on February 26, 2026. — Reuters/File
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