Airlines urge EU to step in as Iran war chokes jet fuel supply

European airlines have urged the European Union to step in with emergency measures to tackle repercussions from the Iran war, including widespread airspace closures and mounting concerns over jet fuel shortages, Reuters reports.

Industry group Airlines for Europe (A4E) has requested that the EU introduce a raft of crisis response measures, including EU-level monitoring of jet fuel supplies, a temporary suspension of the EU’s carbon market for aviation, and scrapping certain aviation taxes, it said in the document.