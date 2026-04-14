Russia’s oil export revenue surged to $19 bn in March during Mideast war: IEA

Russia nearly doubled its earnings from oil exports in March as Moscow was granted sanctions relief in a bid to offset soaring energy prices during the war in the Middle East, the International Energy Agency said, AFP reports.

The country earned $19 billion last month as crude and oil product exports soared to 7.1 million barrels per day (mb/d) from just 320 thousand barrels a day in February.

The United States eased some restrictions on sales of Russian crude imposed over its war against Ukraine, allowing countries to purchase oil that was already at sea until April 11.