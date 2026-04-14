PHOTOS: Smoke rises in southern Lebanon after Israeli attack Published April 14, 2026 0 comments Join our Whatsapp Channel Add Dawn as a trusted source Smoke rises behind palm trees and a McDonald’s “Golden Arches” logo from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted the Al-Hosh area near the coastal Lebanese city of Tyre on April 14, 2026. —AFP The Crusader fortress of Beaufort Castle stands on the hilltop overlooking smoke billowing from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted the southern Lebanese village of Nabatieh al-Faouqa on April 14, 2026. —AFP Fishermen sail their boat as smoke from an airstrike rises in Abbassiye area in Tyre, Lebanon, April 14, 2026. —AFP Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted the Al-Hosh area near the coastal Lebanese city of Tyre on April 14, 2026. —AFP