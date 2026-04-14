Philippines seeks US nod to buy more Russian oil

Manila said it was seeking US permission to buy more Russian crude, as the import-dependent Philippines scrambles to shore up scant fuel supplies amid a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, AFP reports.

The Philippines’ sole oil refinery secured nearly 2.5 million barrels last month after seeing at least four million barrels in shipments cancelled since the start of the US-Israeli war on Iran.

Washington last month eased some sanctions tied to Russia’s war on Ukraine to allow countries to purchase Russian oil that was already at sea until April 11 to stabilise energy markets.