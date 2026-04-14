Pakistan condemns Israeli strikes on Lebanon at OIC meeting of envoys

Pakistan has condemned Israeli strikes on Lebanon at a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), state-run Radio Pakistan reports.

Speaking at the OIC Ambassadorial meeting held at the UN headquarters, Deputy Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN, Ambassador Usman Jadoon, reiterated Pakistan’s full support for the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of Lebanon.

Jadoon said that de-escalation, restraint, and renewed diplomatic engagement are urgently required to prevent further deterioration of the regional security environment.