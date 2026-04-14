E-Paper | July 20, 2026

Dar, EU foreign policy chief stress need for ‘continued dialogue’ to end US-Iran war

Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

Deputy PM and FM Ishaq Dar has received a phone call from the European Union’s foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, the Foreign Office says.

Dar “appreciated the regular and close contact between Pakistan and the EU during the ongoing regional situation”, and shared the developments about the recently held Islamabad Talks.

Kallas commended Pakistan’s constructive role in facilitating the US-Iran direct negotiations in Pakistan. “Both sides emphasised the need for continued dialogue & diplomacy for resolution of the conflict,” the FO said.

“The two leaders positively assessed the growing cooperation between Pakistan and EU, and agreed to maintain close contact on all issues of mutual interest.”

Iran Israel War

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Unmasking stability
Updated 20 Jul, 2026

Unmasking stability

THREE reports last Friday — a widening food trade gap, return to a current account deficit, and the government’s...
Flood data gap
20 Jul, 2026

Flood data gap

HAVING endured one of its worst floods last year — triggered by intense monsoons and compounded by sudden water...
Zero-dose alert
20 Jul, 2026

Zero-dose alert

ALTHOUGH Pakistan recently announced its first National Vaccine Policy, it will take time before the immunity gap ...
Gulf escalation
Updated 19 Jul, 2026

Gulf escalation

The threat of the war restarting and the conflict expanding is very real.
Looming monsoon
19 Jul, 2026

Looming monsoon

THE monsoon season is here. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a nationwide alert for widespread,...
Closing one file
19 Jul, 2026

Closing one file

ABDUL Rashid Wani was stopped by Indian soldiers near his home in Srinagar in July 1997. He never returned. Nearly...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe