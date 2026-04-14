Dar, EU foreign policy chief stress need for ‘continued dialogue’ to end US-Iran war

Deputy PM and FM Ishaq Dar has received a phone call from the European Union’s foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, the Foreign Office says.

Dar “appreciated the regular and close contact between Pakistan and the EU during the ongoing regional situation”, and shared the developments about the recently held Islamabad Talks.

Kallas commended Pakistan’s constructive role in facilitating the US-Iran direct negotiations in Pakistan. “Both sides emphasised the need for continued dialogue & diplomacy for resolution of the conflict,” the FO said.

“The two leaders positively assessed the growing cooperation between Pakistan and EU, and agreed to maintain close contact on all issues of mutual interest.”