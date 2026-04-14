China calls US blockade of Iran ports ‘dangerous and irresponsible’

China has said that a US blockade around Iranian ports was “dangerous and irresponsible”, after US President Donald Trump threatened to sink any boats that sought to leave or dock there, AFP reports.

“The US increased military operations and took a targeted blockade action, which will only exacerbate tensions and undermine the already fragile ceasefire agreement and further jeopardise safety of passage through the Strait,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told a news conference.

He added that “this is dangerous and irresponsible behaviour”.