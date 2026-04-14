E-Paper | July 20, 2026

Iran to allocate part of oil revenues for reconstruction after attacks, minister says

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Iranian oil sales in recent weeks have been favourable and part of the revenue will be allocated to repairing damage to the industry caused by wartime attacks, Iran’s oil minister has said, according to Reuters.

Mohsen Paknejad said oil workers had maintained operations across facilities during the conflict, ensuring oil exports were not halted even for a single day, including at key export hubs such as Kharg Island.

The minister said last month that the selling price of Iranian crude had significantly increased.

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