E-Paper | July 20, 2026

Qantas lifts fuel cost forecast as Middle East war jolts oil markets

Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

Australia’s Qantas Airways said on Tuesday it has raised its fuel cost outlook and delayed a planned share buyback, citing sharply higher and volatile jet fuel prices after the war in the Middle East disrupted oil supplies.

The airline said jet fuel prices have more than doubled, lifting its estimated fuel bill for the second half of fiscal 2026 to A$3.1 billion-A$3.3 billion ($2.20bn-$2.34bn), up from its prior forecast of A$2.5bn.

While Qantas has hedged much of its crude exposure, it remains significantly exposed to the spike in jet fuel spreads, the Australian flag carrier said.

“Qantas continues to see strong demand for international travel to Europe as customers seek alternative routes,” the airline said.

Read more here.

Iran Israel War

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Unmasking stability
Updated 20 Jul, 2026

Unmasking stability

THREE reports last Friday — a widening food trade gap, return to a current account deficit, and the government’s...
Flood data gap
20 Jul, 2026

Flood data gap

HAVING endured one of its worst floods last year — triggered by intense monsoons and compounded by sudden water...
Zero-dose alert
20 Jul, 2026

Zero-dose alert

ALTHOUGH Pakistan recently announced its first National Vaccine Policy, it will take time before the immunity gap ...
Gulf escalation
Updated 19 Jul, 2026

Gulf escalation

The threat of the war restarting and the conflict expanding is very real.
Looming monsoon
19 Jul, 2026

Looming monsoon

THE monsoon season is here. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a nationwide alert for widespread,...
Closing one file
19 Jul, 2026

Closing one file

ABDUL Rashid Wani was stopped by Indian soldiers near his home in Srinagar in July 1997. He never returned. Nearly...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe