Egypt FM briefs EU official on Cairo’s efforts to de-escalate tensions

Egypt’s FM Dr Badr Abdelatty has spoken with EU’s foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas as “part of ongoing consultations to discuss ways to reduce military escalation in the region”, the Egyptian foreign ministry says.

Abdelatty briefed the European official on Egypt’s intensive efforts to de-escalate tensions in coordination with regional partners.

“The two officials exchanged assessments of the current regional situation following the US-Iranian negotiations in Islamabad,” the ministry said.

“In this context, the foreign minister stressed the importance of concerted regional and international efforts, including those of the European Union, to advance the diplomatic process and political solutions.”

The Egyptian ministry said both sides agreed on the need to continue coordination and consultation, and to combine efforts aimed at reducing escalation in the region.