E-Paper | July 20, 2026

Egypt FM briefs EU official on Cairo’s efforts to de-escalate tensions

Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

Egypt’s FM Dr Badr Abdelatty has spoken with EU’s foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas as “part of ongoing consultations to discuss ways to reduce military escalation in the region”, the Egyptian foreign ministry says.

Abdelatty briefed the European official on Egypt’s intensive efforts to de-escalate tensions in coordination with regional partners.

“The two officials exchanged assessments of the current regional situation following the US-Iranian negotiations in Islamabad,” the ministry said.

“In this context, the foreign minister stressed the importance of concerted regional and international efforts, including those of the European Union, to advance the diplomatic process and political solutions.”

The Egyptian ministry said both sides agreed on the need to continue coordination and consultation, and to combine efforts aimed at reducing escalation in the region.

Iran Israel War

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Unmasking stability
Updated 20 Jul, 2026

Unmasking stability

THREE reports last Friday — a widening food trade gap, return to a current account deficit, and the government’s...
Flood data gap
20 Jul, 2026

Flood data gap

HAVING endured one of its worst floods last year — triggered by intense monsoons and compounded by sudden water...
Zero-dose alert
20 Jul, 2026

Zero-dose alert

ALTHOUGH Pakistan recently announced its first National Vaccine Policy, it will take time before the immunity gap ...
Gulf escalation
Updated 19 Jul, 2026

Gulf escalation

The threat of the war restarting and the conflict expanding is very real.
Looming monsoon
19 Jul, 2026

Looming monsoon

THE monsoon season is here. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a nationwide alert for widespread,...
Closing one file
19 Jul, 2026

Closing one file

ABDUL Rashid Wani was stopped by Indian soldiers near his home in Srinagar in July 1997. He never returned. Nearly...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe