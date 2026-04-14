In phone call with Dar, Canada FM appreciates Pakistan’s role in facilitating Iran-US dialogue

Deputy PM and FM Ishaq Dar spoke late last night with Canada’s Foreign Minister Anita Anand to exchange views on recent developments, including the US–Iran negotiations held during the Islamabad Talks, the Foreign Office says.

“Foreign Minister Anand appreciated Pakistan’s role in facilitating dialogue,” it added.

Underscoring the importance of all parties adhering to a ceasefire, Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to continuing its support for dialogue and diplomacy.

Both leaders agreed to remain in close contact, the FO said.