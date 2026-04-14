Nearly 100 people arrested at New York protest against arms sales to Israel

Police in New York City have arrested about 90 protesters in Manhattan as they stopped traffic to protest against the war on Iran and the US’s arms sales to Israel, Al Jazeera reports.

Jewish Voice for Peace, the group leading the protest, said those taken into custody included whistleblower Chelsea Manning, actor Hari Nef and New York City Council Member Alexa Aviles.

According to The Associated Press, the crowd of hundreds initially attempted to stage a sit-in inside the Manhattan offices of Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, whom they accused of abetting Israel’s intensifying attacks in Lebanon and the US-Israel war on Iran.

After security blocked the demonstrators from entering the building, they stopped traffic outside, chanting “Fund people, not bombs!” as they were arrested and loaded onto three buses.