US-sanctioned tankers pass Strait of Hormuz despite US blockade, data shows

A Chinese tanker sanctioned by the United States has passed through the Strait of Hormuz despite a US blockade on the chokepoint, shipping data showed.

The Rich Starry would be the first to make it through the strait and to exit the Gulf since the blockade began, data from LSEG, MarineTraffic and Kpler showed.

The tanker and its owner Shanghai Xuanrun Shipping Co Ltd were sanctioned by the US for dealing with Iran. The company could not be immediately reached for comment.

The Chinese-owned tanker has Chinese crew on board, the data showed.

Another US-sanctioned tanker Murlikishan also headed into the strait today, LSEG data showed. The empty handysize tanker is expected to load fuel oil in Iraq on April 16, Kpler data showed.