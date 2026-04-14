E-Paper | July 20, 2026

US seeking 20-year pause of Iran uranium enrichment: media reports

Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

The United States sought a 20-year suspension of Iran’s uranium enrichment program as part of a deal to end the war, according to media reports, after Washington and Tehran failed to come to an agreement, AFP says.

Media outlets reported that Washington asked Tehran to agree not to enrich uranium for 20 years, citing officials close to the negotiations held in Islamabad on Saturday.

The 20-year pause would be accompanied by sanctions relief, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Iran in turn proposed to suspend its nuclear activity for five years, according to The New York Times.

The reported proposals would be a watered-down version of Trump’s previous demands that Iran permanently give up its nuclear ambitions.

Iran Israel War

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Unmasking stability
Updated 20 Jul, 2026

Unmasking stability

THREE reports last Friday — a widening food trade gap, return to a current account deficit, and the government’s...
Flood data gap
20 Jul, 2026

Flood data gap

HAVING endured one of its worst floods last year — triggered by intense monsoons and compounded by sudden water...
Zero-dose alert
20 Jul, 2026

Zero-dose alert

ALTHOUGH Pakistan recently announced its first National Vaccine Policy, it will take time before the immunity gap ...
Gulf escalation
Updated 19 Jul, 2026

Gulf escalation

The threat of the war restarting and the conflict expanding is very real.
Looming monsoon
19 Jul, 2026

Looming monsoon

THE monsoon season is here. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a nationwide alert for widespread,...
Closing one file
19 Jul, 2026

Closing one file

ABDUL Rashid Wani was stopped by Indian soldiers near his home in Srinagar in July 1997. He never returned. Nearly...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe