US seeking 20-year pause of Iran uranium enrichment: media reports

The United States sought a 20-year suspension of Iran’s uranium enrichment program as part of a deal to end the war, according to media reports, after Washington and Tehran failed to come to an agreement, AFP says.

Media outlets reported that Washington asked Tehran to agree not to enrich uranium for 20 years, citing officials close to the negotiations held in Islamabad on Saturday.

The 20-year pause would be accompanied by sanctions relief, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Iran in turn proposed to suspend its nuclear activity for five years, according to The New York Times.

The reported proposals would be a watered-down version of Trump’s previous demands that Iran permanently give up its nuclear ambitions.