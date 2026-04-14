Reopening of South Waziristan road demanded

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: Local elders, political leaders and transporters here on Monday demanded of the district administration to reopen Wana-Azam Warsak road at Paley Chowk.

A delegation of local politicians including Taj Mohammad, district chief of Jamaat-i-Islami, and district general secretary Imran Mukhlis along with members of transport union met Deputy Commissioner Musarrat Zaman in Wana and discussed with him the closure of Wana-Azam Warsak road.

During the meeting, political leaders and transporters voiced concerns over the continued closure of the road. They said that closure of the road caused hardships to traders and commuters. They said that the absence of an alternative route had further exacerbated the situation for the people travelling among Wana, Azam Warsak and other adjoining areas.

“The closure of road has brought daily life to a standstill. Routine activities, including trade and travel have been badly affected,” said an elder. He said that local businesses suffered losses and commuters faced delays during travel owing to closure of the road.

The deputy commissioner told the delegation that administration was making efforts to resolve the issue.

It is pertinent to mention that residents of Azam Warsak staged a sit-in at Paley Chowk recently, demanding reopening of the road. However, they ended the protest when authorities assured them that the road would be reopened.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2026