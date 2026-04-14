Canadian citizen dies in southern Lebanon

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand confirmed in a statement posted on X that a Canadian national has died in southern Lebanon, according to Al Jazeera. The minister did not provide details on the events that led to the Canadian’s death.

“On behalf of the government of Canada, I extend my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones as well as to the broader community,” Anand said.

She added that Canada firmly supported the Lebanese government’s efforts to restore and exercise full state authority, including “through the disarmament of Hezbollah”.

She called on Israel and Lebanon to reach a “durable, diplomatic solution to end the conflict”.