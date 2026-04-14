E-Paper | July 20, 2026

Pakistan’s UN ambassador stresses importance of UN-EU cooperation amid global instability

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The Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the United Nations has urged stronger UN-EU cooperation at a time of heightened global instability, according to a press release posted to social media.

Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said that “Pakistan values the EU’s longstanding commitment to multilateralism, international law and the UN Charter”, and welcomed its continued determination to support multilateral cooperation with the UN as its central pillar, the statement said.

“Ambassador Asim said that the world order is under significant stress,with strategic competition increasingly displacing cooperation, adding to global instability at a moment when international collaboration is most needed to narrow development divides and advance shared prosperity,” it added.

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