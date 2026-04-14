E-Paper | July 20, 2026

Vance says Iranian delegation did not have authority to cut a deal with US

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US Vice President JD Vance says that the US delegation left Pakistan because they realised that the Iranian delegation did not have the authority to finalise a deal.

“In the process of doing this negotiation, I do think that we acquired some knowledge about how the Iranians are negotiating, and this is ultimately why we left Pakistan,” he told Fox News.

“The team that was there was unable to cut a deal and they had to go back to Tehran … and actually get approval to the terms that we had said.”

He added that the US president had also said “he would be very happy if Iran was treated like a normal country”.

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