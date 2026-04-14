E-Paper | July 20, 2026

Women’s T20 World Cup to have $8.8m prize pool

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DUBAI: This year’s Women’s Twenty20 World Cup will have a tournament-record prize pool of $8.8 million with the winners set to earn $2.3 million, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Monday.

The 12-team competition will be held in England and Wales from June 12, with New Zealand set to defend the maiden title they won in 2024.

“The runners-up will receive $1.17 million. Both losing semi-finalists will earn $675,000 each,” the ICC said, adding that every participating team was guaranteed a minimum prize of $248,000.

The prize pool will be smaller than those at the men’s and women’s World Cups held in the Indian subcontinent in the last three years.

Last year’s 50-over Women’s World Cup in India and Sri Lanka had a prize pool of $13.9m, the highest pot at an ICC event, and a 297% increase from its previous edition in 2022. Champions India took home $4.5m.

The 2023 edition of the men’s 50-over World Cup, held in India, had a prize pot of $10 million, while this year’s men’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka offered $11.25 million in prize money.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2026

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