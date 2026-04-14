FIA to be transformed into modern institution, says Naqvi

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday pledged to transform the Federal Inves­ti­gation Agency (FIA) into a modern, dynamic, and ef­­fective institution by December 31.

Speaking at a special conference of FIA officers, he said there would be zero tolerance for corruption and a system of reward and punishment would be introduced.

He said that while honest officers would be provided full protection and job security, strict action would be taken against those involved in corruption.

“If you stand for truth and justice, the government will stand with you,” the minister said.

Mr Naqvi also met new assistant directors, inspectors and officers stationed in Islamabad, discussing professional responsibilities and assuring solutions to their problems.

He said that Dr Usman Anwar had recently taken over as the FIA director general and the agency would be made a “vibrant institution” under his leadership.

The interior minister announced that the welfare of FIA’s staff was a top priority, and a comprehensive plan was being prepared, covering education, health, and other facilities for families of the agency’s martyrs. He also announced plots for the families of the martyred officials.

Mr Naqvi highlighted the importance of FIA’s role and said that the agency was the only federal institution that could establish the federal government’s writ across the country.

“Addressing shortcomings and improving the system is our top priority,” he said, vowing provision of all necessary facilities to the FIA staff.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2026