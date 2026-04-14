E-Paper | July 20, 2026

FIA to be transformed into modern institution, says Naqvi

Iftikhar A. Khan Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday pledged to transform the Federal Inves­ti­gation Agency (FIA) into a modern, dynamic, and ef­­fective institution by December 31.

Speaking at a special conference of FIA officers, he said there would be zero tolerance for corruption and a system of reward and punishment would be introduced.

He said that while honest officers would be provided full protection and job security, strict action would be taken against those involved in corruption.

“If you stand for truth and justice, the government will stand with you,” the minister said.

Mr Naqvi also met new assistant directors, inspectors and officers stationed in Islamabad, discussing professional responsibilities and assuring solutions to their problems.

He said that Dr Usman Anwar had recently taken over as the FIA director general and the agency would be made a “vibrant institution” under his leadership.

The interior minister announced that the welfare of FIA’s staff was a top priority, and a comprehensive plan was being prepared, covering education, health, and other facilities for families of the agency’s martyrs. He also announced plots for the families of the martyred officials.

Mr Naqvi highlighted the importance of FIA’s role and said that the agency was the only federal institution that could establish the federal government’s writ across the country.

“Addressing shortcomings and improving the system is our top priority,” he said, vowing provision of all necessary facilities to the FIA staff.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2026

Newspaper

Iftikhar A. Khan is an Islamabad-based reporter for Dawn with over three decades of experience in journalism. He covers the parliament, the Election Commission of Pakistan, and the Interior Ministry.

Iftikhar A. Khan

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Unmasking stability
20 Jul, 2026

Unmasking stability

THREE reports last Friday — a widening food trade gap, return to a current account deficit, and the government’s...
Flood data gap
20 Jul, 2026

Flood data gap

HAVING endured one of its worst floods last year — triggered by intense monsoons and compounded by sudden water...
Zero-dose alert
20 Jul, 2026

Zero-dose alert

ALTHOUGH Pakistan recently announced its first National Vaccine Policy, it will take time before the immunity gap ...
Gulf escalation
Updated 19 Jul, 2026

Gulf escalation

The threat of the war restarting and the conflict expanding is very real.
Looming monsoon
19 Jul, 2026

Looming monsoon

THE monsoon season is here. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a nationwide alert for widespread,...
Closing one file
19 Jul, 2026

Closing one file

ABDUL Rashid Wani was stopped by Indian soldiers near his home in Srinagar in July 1997. He never returned. Nearly...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe