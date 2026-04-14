Lawmakers protest killings in Quetta

QUETTA: Both opposition and treasury members in the Balochistan Assembly strongly protested the killing of a man in the Sariab Road area, allegedly by the Eagle Squad, as well as the killing of two vegetable sellers belonging to the Hazara community.

They demanded that the chief minister form a committee to conduct an independent investigation and ensure the arrest of those involved.

The assembly session, held after a two-day break, was chaired by Speaker Abdul Khaliq Achakzai.

Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) MPA Agha Umar Ahmedzai took the floor at the start of the session and said that a youth from his constituency had been shot dead by police. He demanded the formation of a committee to investigate the incident.

Opposition Leader Younas Aziz Zehri stated that the victim had come from Noshki to donate blood and was allegedly shot dead by the police’s Eagle Squad.

Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti orders investigation

PPP MPA Abdul Samad Gorgaj raised the Hazarganji incident, expressing serious concern over the killing of two vegetable sellers in the Akhtarabad area near the Western Bypass. He said the victims were returning to Hazara Town after purchasing vegetables from the wholesale market.

He demanded the arrest of the attackers and called for improved security for Hazara community members who travel for business purposes.

BNP-Awami central president and MPA Asadullah Baloch also expressed concern and called for legislation to prevent such incidents in the future.

Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti and Home Minister Ziaullah Langove took notice of the incidents and informed the House that investigations into the Sariab Road incident were underway.

The chief minister said that, according to the initial report, the deceased, Khalid Sasoli, appeared to be innocent. He added that if the victim is proven innocent, the government will provide financial assistance to the family.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2026