Two shot dead in Quetta firing

QUETTA: Unidentified armed men shot dead two people in the Sariab area of Quetta late on Saturday evening, while a woman passing through the area was injured in the firing.

Police said that the assailants opened fire on Sariab Road, on the outskirts of the city, killing Muhammad Ali and Naseer Ahmed on the spot. A woman passer-by, a resident of Sariab, was also injured after being hit by a bullet.

Soon after receiving information, police reached the scene, cordoned off the area, and shifted the bodies and the injured woman to a hospital. After completing the necessary legal formalities, the bodies were handed over to the heirs.

Police said the incident is believed to be the result of an old enmity. Further investigation is underway.

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2026