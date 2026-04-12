E-Paper | July 18, 2026

Two shot dead in Quetta firing

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published
Image shows a person holding a bullet. — AFP/File
Image shows a person holding a bullet. — AFP/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

QUETTA: Unidentified armed men shot dead two people in the Sariab area of Quetta late on Saturday evening, while a woman passing through the area was injured in the firing.

Police said that the assailants opened fire on Sariab Road, on the outskirts of the city, killing Muhammad Ali and Naseer Ahmed on the spot. A woman passer-by, a resident of Sariab, was also injured after being hit by a bullet.

Soon after receiving information, police reached the scene, cordoned off the area, and shifted the bodies and the injured woman to a hospital. After completing the necessary legal formalities, the bodies were handed over to the heirs.

Police said the incident is believed to be the result of an old enmity. Further investigation is underway.

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2026

Pakistan

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

GSP-Plus renewal
18 Jul, 2026

GSP-Plus renewal

THERE is no glossing over the fact that the country’s leadership faces tough choices in the months ahead. Brussels...
AJK engagement
18 Jul, 2026

AJK engagement

A WELCOME lowering of political temperatures appears to be underway in Azad Kashmir, as the region’s...
Delayed relief
18 Jul, 2026

Delayed relief

THE decision to defer the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage’s first funding approvals is a setback for...
Barren reforms
17 Jul, 2026

Barren reforms

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s assertion that agriculture and livestock hold the key to Pakistan’s quick...
Dumbing down?
17 Jul, 2026

Dumbing down?

THE awesome power of generative AI has raised concerns in academic and scientific circles about the impact the...
Eyeing the Margallas
17 Jul, 2026

Eyeing the Margallas

AS Pakistan battles a variety of climate crises, state institutions must do all possible to defend critical...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe