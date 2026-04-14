E-Paper | July 20, 2026

60 shops sealed for flouting closure timing in Lahore

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

LAHORE: Various teams of the city administration on Monday continued inspecting the city markets, sealing over 60 shops on account of flouting the closure timings notified by the government in the wake of austerity measures.

According to a spokesman for the administration, the teams sealed 11 shops in various parts of Cantt besides arresting a shopkeeper and imposing Rs30,000 fines. The teams also sealed 13 shops in Shalimar tehsil and arrested three shopkeepers.

The teams sealed 20 shops in Ravi tehsil, followed by sealing of another nine in Nishtar tehsil. The teams in Wagah tehsil sealed six shops whereas three shops were sealed in Raiwind tehsil.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2026

Pakistan

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Unmasking stability
Updated 20 Jul, 2026

Unmasking stability

THREE reports last Friday — a widening food trade gap, return to a current account deficit, and the government’s...
Flood data gap
20 Jul, 2026

Flood data gap

HAVING endured one of its worst floods last year — triggered by intense monsoons and compounded by sudden water...
Zero-dose alert
20 Jul, 2026

Zero-dose alert

ALTHOUGH Pakistan recently announced its first National Vaccine Policy, it will take time before the immunity gap ...
Gulf escalation
Updated 19 Jul, 2026

Gulf escalation

The threat of the war restarting and the conflict expanding is very real.
Looming monsoon
19 Jul, 2026

Looming monsoon

THE monsoon season is here. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a nationwide alert for widespread,...
Closing one file
19 Jul, 2026

Closing one file

ABDUL Rashid Wani was stopped by Indian soldiers near his home in Srinagar in July 1997. He never returned. Nearly...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe