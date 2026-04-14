60 shops sealed for flouting closure timing in Lahore

LAHORE: Various teams of the city administration on Monday continued inspecting the city markets, sealing over 60 shops on account of flouting the closure timings notified by the government in the wake of austerity measures.

According to a spokesman for the administration, the teams sealed 11 shops in various parts of Cantt besides arresting a shopkeeper and imposing Rs30,000 fines. The teams also sealed 13 shops in Shalimar tehsil and arrested three shopkeepers.

The teams sealed 20 shops in Ravi tehsil, followed by sealing of another nine in Nishtar tehsil. The teams in Wagah tehsil sealed six shops whereas three shops were sealed in Raiwind tehsil.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2026