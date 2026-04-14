Can illegal war be won through revenge against global economy?: Iran foreign ministry spokesperson on naval blockade

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei has criticised US blockade measures targeting Iranian ports and questioned whether escalation affecting global trade could achieve strategic gains after warnings from US, reports Anadolu Agency.

In a post on X, Baghaei wrote: “Can an illegal ‘war of choice’ be won through a ‘revenge of choice’ against the global economy?! Is it ever worthwhile to cut off one’s nose to spite one’s face?!”