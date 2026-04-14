E-Paper | July 20, 2026

At least two ships turn around as US details bounds of blockade

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Ship-tracking data showed two ships turned around in the Strait of Hormuz as the blockade went into effect, reports Reuters.

Data from the MarineTraffic tracking service showed the tanker Rich Starry, which departed Sharjah anchorage off the coast of Dubai on Monday heading for China, turned back minutes after approaching the strait, as did a second vessel, the Ostria.

Meanwhile, the US military detailed the boundaries of its strait blockade, saying it would extend east to the Gulf of Oman and Arabian Sea.

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