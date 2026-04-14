Trump officials ‘internally discussing’ potential second in-person meeting with Iranians: report

US news outlet CNN has reported citing sources that officials in the Trump administration are “internally discussing details for a potential second, in-person meeting with Iranian officials before the ceasefire between Washington and Tehran expires next week, should the opportunity present itself”.

“Officials are looking at potential dates and locations should ongoing talks with Iran and mediators in the region progress in the coming days,” CNN quoted a source as saying.

“We need to be prepared to stand something up quickly should things head in that direction,” the source said.