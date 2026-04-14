IMF, World Bank, IEA urge countries to stop hoarding energy supplies, imposing export controls

The International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank and International Energy Agency (IEA) have urged countries to avoid hoarding energy supplies and imposing export controls that could worsen what they called the biggest shock ever to the global energy market, Reuters reports.

IEA chief Fatih Birol has told reporters after a meeting with the IMF and World Bank leaders that several countries were holding onto stocks and imposing export restrictions, and appealed to them to let energy stocks flow to the markets.

He has not named the countries.

“First do no harm,” IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has told reporters, noting that she is meeting with countries that were being hit hard in Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa and some South Pacific islands that were worried about supplies.