E-Paper | July 20, 2026

Iran’s speaker praises Pope Leo after clash with Trump

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Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has praised Pope Leo XIV for what he described as a “fearless stand”, following the pontiff’s public standoff with US President Donald Trump, Al Jazeera reports.

In remarks reported by Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting, Ghalibaf has commended the pope for condemning what he called the “war crimes” of the United States and Israel.

He has said the pope’s message of “I have no fear” resonates and “lights the way for all those who refuse to remain silent and ignore the killing of innocents”.

Ghalibaf added: “Your leadership is an inspiration to millions — thank you for this light!” 

Iran Israel War

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