E-Paper | July 20, 2026

France, Norway discuss Hormuz security, US-Iran ceasefire implementation

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The French and Norwegian foreign ministers have discussed security in the Strait of Hormuz and the implementation of the US-Iran ceasefire, Anadolu reports citing a joint statement.

France’s Jean-Noel Barrot and Norway’s Espen Barth Eide have agreed on the need to restore freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz “in accordance with the Law of the Sea”.

The ministers have highlighted the importance of restoring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz in line with international maritime law, and also agreed on the need to ensure implementation of the US-Iran ceasefire framework, including efforts to extend its scope to Lebanon.

Both sides have stressed that maritime security remains a key priority amid regional tensions affecting global shipping routes.

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