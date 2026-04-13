E-Paper | July 19, 2026

Hezbollah leader asks Lebanon to cancel Tuesday meeting with Israel

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Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem has urged Lebanon to cancel a planned meeting with Israel in Washington tomorrow, reiterating his group’s rejection of direct negotiations with Israel.

“We reject negotiations with the usurping Israeli entity … We call for a historic and heroic stance by cancelling this negotiating meeting,” Qassem, whose group has been fighting with Israel since March 2, said in a televised address.

The Lebanese and Israeli ambassadors to the United States are scheduled to meet in Washington to discuss holding direct negotiations between the two countries.

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