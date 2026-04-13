Two tankers turn away from Strait of Hormuz after start of US blockade

Data from maritime traffic monitor MarineTraffic shows that two vessels reversed course and turned away from the Strait of Hormuz, shortly after the start of the US blockade of the waterway.

“According to MarineTraffic data, the 188-metre tanker Rich Starry turned back within minutes of approaching the chokepoint,” MarineTraffic says on X.

“The vessel had departed Sharjah Anchorage on 13 April and was sailing laden, with a reported draught of 11.3 metres, while signalling China as its destination.”

It adds that a second vessel, the 175-metre tanker Ostria, also reversed course after approaching the waterway.