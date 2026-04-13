E-Paper | July 19, 2026

Canada’s Carney congratulates PM Shehbaz on hosting Islamabad Talks

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Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has received a telephone call from his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney, in which the latter congratulated the former on ensuring a two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran and hosting talks between Tehran and Washington on Sunday.

“While appreciating Canada’s endorsement and support for Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts, the prime minister highlighted that the US-Iran negotiations were an important step towards peace and assured that Pakistan would continue with its efforts to urge both parties to maintain the ceasefire and make meaningful progress towards de-escalation and regional peace and stability,” a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) says.

It adds that both leaders expressed their desire to cooperate to enhance cooperation in agriculture, clean energy, mines and minerals, as well as to enhance Canadian investments in Pakistan. Both leaders also agreed to maintain close coordination.

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