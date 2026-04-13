Israeli strikes reported across southern Lebanon, Bekaa Valley

An Israeli drone strike has hit the town of Tayr in the Sour district in the south, according to Al Jazeera.

Air strikes have also been reported in Deir Antar in the Bint Jbeil district of southern Lebanon, as well as in Sahmar in the Bekaa region in the east.

Separately, Avichay Adraee, Israel’s Arabic-language military spokesperson, claims the Israeli air force attacked “approximately 150 targets affiliated with the terrorist Hezbollah party during the last 24 hours”.

He further claims the strikes targeted “rocket and drone launch platforms”, as well as “military buildings and hangars for launching anti-armour missiles”, and claimed that fighters attempting to carry out attacks had been “eliminated”.

No evidence has been provided to support the claims.